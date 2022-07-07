Hrithik shares workout video of 'cooler, fitter' dad Rakesh Roshan

Mumbai, July 7 Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan has shared a video of his filmmaker father Rakesh Roshan, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2018, doing an intense workout in the gym.

He took to Instagram, where he shared the video. In the clip, Rakesh was seen lifting weights.

Rakesh was seen dressed in a black and orange workout outfit, as he did his weightlifting routine inside a gym.

Sharing the video, Hrithik wrote, "Goals!"

He added the hashtags "my dad is cooler than me", "my dad is fitter than me too" and "what to do".

On the work front, Hrithik will be seen in the Hindi remake of the Tamil film 'Vikram Vedha', alongside actor Saif Ali Khan. The film is scheduled for release on September 30, 2022, and also stars Radhika Apte.

