India logs 15,815 new Covid cases, 68 deaths

New Delhi, Aug 13 In the last 24 hours, India reported 15,815 new Covid-19 cases and 68 deaths, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday.

With the new fatalities, the nationwide death toll now stands at 5,26,996.

The active caseload marginally declined to 1,19,264, accounting for 0.27 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

The recovery of 20,018 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,35,93,112. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.54 per cent.

While the daily positivity rate also declined to 4.36 per cent, the weekly positivity rate stood at 4.79 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 3,62,802 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 87.99 crore.

As of Saturday morning, India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 207.71 crore, achieved via 2,75,92,966 sessions

Over 3.97 crore adolescents have been administered with a first dose of Covid-19 jab since the beginning of vaccination drive for this age bracket.

