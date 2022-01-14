India logs 2,64,202 fresh Covid cases, active caseload nears 13 lakhs

New Delhi, Jan 14 India on Friday reported 2,64,202 fresh Covid-19 infections, a rise of around 17,000 cases from the previous day, said the Union ministry of health and family welfare.

Also, 315 deaths were recorded taking the toll to 4,85,350.

Meanwhile, the active caseload has jumped at 12,72,072 which constitute 3.48 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

The Omicron infection tally has climbed to 5,753 across the nation, an increase of 4.83 per cent from Wednesday. So far, 28 states have reported Omicron infection, the ministry said.

The recovery of 1,09,345 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally to 3,48,24,706. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 95.20 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 17,87,457 tests were conducted across the country taking the cumulative tests to 69.90 crore.

Meanwhile, the weekly positivity rate has climbed to 11.83 per cent amid sudden spike of the cases. The daily positivity rate has stands at 14.78 per cent.

With the administration of over 73 lakhs vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's Covid inoculation coverage has reached 155.39 crore as of this morning.

More than 15.17 crore balance and unutilised Covid vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered, the ministry said.

