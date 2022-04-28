India reports 3,303 new Covid cases, 39 deaths

New Delhi, April 28 In the last 24 hours, India reported 3,303 new Covid cases, a considerable rise against the 2,937 infections reported the previous day, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday.

In the same period, the country reported 39 fresh fatalities, taking the nationwide death toll to 523,693.

Meanwhile, the active caseload currently stands at 16,980 cases, accounting for 0.04 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

The recovery of 2,563 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,25,28,126. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.74 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 4,97,669 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall to 83.64 crore.

While, the weekly positivity rate stood at 0.61 per cent, the daily positivity rate reported a marginal rise at 0.66 per cent.

As of Thursday morning, India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 188.40 crore, achieved via 2,31,86,449 sessions.

Over 2.78 crore adolescents have been administered with a first dose of Covid-19 jab since the beginning of vaccination drive for this age bracket.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor