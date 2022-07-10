Indian Wheel Chair Premier League 2022 organised by Dwarka City

Dwarka City Organises “Indian Wheel Chair Premier League 2022(IWPL)”, from 20th June 2022 to 25th June 2022, at the cricket ground of Bal Bhavan International School.The event started with great enthusiasm among the physically disabled cricket players with a wonderful roadshow which started from Raja Puri Chowk Dwarka sector 12 and ended at the cricket ground of Bal Bhavan International School. 8 teams from various parts of the country participated in the roadshow, who will be further playing cricket matches for next five days, and the grand finale is on 25th June 2022.IPSC Pain and Spine Hospital Dwarka, New Delhi, is the co-sponsor of the IWPL league.

Dr (Maj) Harshita Strange, Director IPSC India, shares the stage with Retired ACP Dwarka Mr Rajender Singh and ex DCP Dwarka Mr Anto Alphanzo. The Physically disabled players enter the cricket ground in their wheelchairs, saluting the stage with lots of cheerfulness and enthusiasm. It was really a motivating moment for all to see these players on wheelchairs dancing and cheering for the event.Despite the major challenge of not having limbs or suffering from severe poliomyelitis, these players have fighting instincts and fire in their hearts to challenge any normal person in life.

Mrs Sudha Sinha and Mr Mukesh Sinha, the chief editors of Dwarka city, welcome Dr (Maj) Harshita Strange with a flower bouquet and stroll.Dr (Maj) Harshita Surange addressed the players from the stage and said, “The human spirit is one of ability, perseverance and courage that no disability can steal away.” she also announced to provide complete support to the players during the matches and in future as well.Dr (Maj) Harshita Surange promised that IPSC India will always be the first entity to participate in any such kind of events which are dedicated to humanity and the wellbeing of Society.Dr Amit Mittal, GM of operations, Avinash Sinha, Digital Marketing Manager, and Ambuj Mishra, Manager of Marketing and Sales from IPSC India, were present at the event.



