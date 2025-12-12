India’s first 'Bioethics Centre' launched at Pramukhswami Medical College in Anand

Anand, Dec 12 One of the biggest challenges faced by medical professionals is ensuring that patients feel satisfied with their treatment and confident that their care is proceeding correctly.

It is often observed that doctors do not always adopt a sensitive approach towards patients and fail to gain their trust.

To train doctors and other healthcare professionals in these aspects, India’s first Bioethics Centre has been established in Gujarat’s Anand district.

This Bioethics Centre has been launched at Pramukhswami Medical College under Bhaikaka University, located in Karamsad, the hometown of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Dr Dinesh Kumar, Additional Dean of Pramukhswami Medical College, says, “We study the principles of medical ethics, and we provide that education to students and other doctors.”

Established under the auspices of the International Chair in Bioethics, University of Porto, Portugal, the Centre is providing training in bioethics to doctors, medical students, and nursing staff. Dr Barna Ganguly, Head of the Bioethics Centre, explains, “This ‘Centre of Bioethics’ is a new concept. It is also involved in areas like medical education and research within the health sector.”

According to medical students, bioethics plays a crucial role in the life of a health professional, and this training will help them become more sensitive doctors in the future. Medical student Janhvi Topiwala says, “We have been taught about bioethics from the first year. We are told what bioethics is and how we can incorporate it into our daily lives.”

A proper balance between ethics and professionalism is essential in the life of a healthcare provider. Although awareness about bioethics has grown in India in recent years, training opportunities remain limited.

In such a scenario, the launch of this Bioethics Centre at Pramukhswami Medical College will surely help guide the study and practice of this important discipline in the medical field.

