J&K: Poonch residents reap benefits of Jan Aushadhi Kendras, get cheaper medicines

New Delhi, Dec 6 The residents of border district of Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) are reaping the benefits of Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya JanAushadhi Pariyojana (PM-BJP).

The Jan Aushadhi Kendras launched under the scheme have been instrumental in helping people save money on medicines and life-saving drugs, across the country.

J&K's Poonch is no exception. The Jan Aushadhi Kendra, opened at city's Raja Sukhdev Singh District Hospital has become a hotspot for ‘admitted as well outside’ patients as all visit this center to buy cheaper medicines.

Raja Sukhdev Singh District Hospital is a reputed hospital in Poonch, known for all types of treatment. Adding to the convenience of patients is the Jan Aushadhi Kendra, which is providing medicines to patients at very cheap prices.

They are thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government for extending the game changer scheme in their city.

Dr. Nusrat Ul Nisa, the Medical Superintendent of Raja Sukhdev Singh District Hospital says that people are getting a lot of benefits from the Jan Aushadhi Kendras and feel utterly grateful to the government for the initiative.

She further told IANS: "We have instructed all the doctors to prescribe only the salts of medicines to the patients and encourage them to visit Jan Aushadhi Kendra for buying medicines.

"The medicine which is available for Rs 100 in the market is available here for only Rs 20. Therefore, we advise the patients to buy the medicines first from the hospital’s pharmacy. In case of unavailability, they should buy it from another Jan Aushadhi Kendras."

Shehzaad, a local resident, who buys medicines from this centre said he was very thankful to PM Modi-led government

"I bought Pantop medicine from the hospital's Jan Aushadhi dispensary for just Rs 22. The same is available in private shops at Rs 120. These kendras are highly beneficial for the poor and middle-class families," he said.

Under the PM-BJP scheme of Modi government, dedicated outlets known as JanAushadhi Kendras are opened to provide generic medicines at affordable prices. Till September 2024, about 13,822 Janaushadhi Kendras were functional across the country.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor