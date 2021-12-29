Karnataka sees 566 new Covid cases in single day

Bengaluru, Dec 29 Covid cases saw a surge in Karnataka on Wednesday with 566 new infections reported across the state on Wednesday, along with six deaths.

With the new cases, the number of infected persons has increased to 30,05,798, and the fresh fatalities have taken the death toll to 38,324, according to the Health Department.

Meanwhile, 245 people were cured and discharged from hospitals, taking the total to 29,59,674.

The number of active cases stood at 7,771 taking the infection rate to 0.52 per cent. The death rate stood at 1.06 per cent.

The number of Covid positive cases in Bengaluru also seen a sudden spike with 400 cases being reported on Wednesday. The number of positive cases all these days stood within 300. There are now 6,388 positive cases in the city.

According to statistics, 2,569 Delta variant cases are active and 38 persons are affected with Omicron variant in the state.

The state government has imposed night curfew during the New Year celebrations as a preventive measure to contain the spread of Omicron variant. However, traders, businessmen, pub, bar owners and opposition Congress as well as some of leaders in ruling BJP have expressed their displeasure over the measure.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has stated that he will rethink about the night curfew in view of the growing demand.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor