Karntaka logs 5,019 new Covid cases, 39 deaths

Bengaluru, Feb 10 Karnataka logged 5,019 new Covid cases against 13,923 discharges on Thursday as well as 39 deaths.

The positivity rate for the day stood at 4.25 per cent and case fatality rate was 0.77 per cent.

The number of total active cases in the state stood at 52,013.

The number of new cases in Bengaluru Urban district stood at 2,315 against 5,739 discharges. Bengaluru recorded 17 deaths in the last 24 hours.

No other district registered cases in four digits.

