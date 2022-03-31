Kerala logs 429 new Covid cases

Thiruvananthapuram, March 31 Kerala on Thursday recorded 429 new Covid cases, while the test positivity rate came down to 2.18 per cent said a statement from Health Minister Veena George.

While there were 620 recoveries, the total active cases came down to 3,171 of which 11.4 per cent were under treatment at various hospitals in the state.

One Covid death was reported, taking the total death toll to 67,913.

