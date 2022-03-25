Kerala logs 543 Covid cases

Thiruvananthapuram, March 25 Kerala on Friday logged 543 new Covid cases while the test positivity rate was 3.05 per cent, Health Minister Veena George said in a statement.

The day saw 872 recoveries while there were 4,389 active cases, of which 10 per cent of the patients were in hospitals.

There was no new Covid death, with the toll staying at 67,631.

