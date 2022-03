Kerala logs 847 new Covid cases

Thiruvananthapuram, March 18 Kerala on Friday recorded 847 new Covid cases while the daily test positivity rate was 3.73 per cent, state Health Minister Veena George said in a statement.

While 1,321 people turned negative, the total number of active cases came down to 6,464, of which 10.5 per cent were admitted at various hospitals in the state.

There were three Covid deaths, taking the total death toll to 67,197.

