Kerala's daily Covid tally comes down to 2,222, TPR 6.16%

Thiruvananthapuram, March 3 The daily Covid cases in Kerala continue to slide down with 2,222 recorded on Thursday, while the test positivity rate was 6.17 per cent, said a statement from state Health Minister Veena George.

The day saw 4,673 turn negative, with the total active cases coming down to 19,051 of which 8.4 per cent were being treated in various hospitals of the state.

There were 3 Covid deaths, taking the total death tally to 65,758.

