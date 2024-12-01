Know How Panjiri Laddus Helped Yami Gautam Achieve Post-Pregnancy Weight Loss: Recipe Inside

Yami Gautam recently shared her experience of childbirth on social media, highlighting a special type of laddu that is particularly beneficial after pregnancy. These laddus, known as Panjiri, are consumed to aid in recovery and promote weight loss, offering numerous health benefits. Panjiri laddus are packed with nutrients that can boost metabolism. They are made by roasting wheat flour in ghee and mixing in dry fruits and jaggery.

Benefits of Eating Panjiri Laddus

These fiber-rich laddus help keep the stomach full for extended periods, which can prevent overeating. They are also high in calcium, which strengthens bones, while jaggery provides energy and helps maintain hormonal balance. The antioxidants in these laddus contribute to healthy, glowing skin and can relieve stomach-related issues. By including Panjiri laddus in your diet, you can embark on a healthy lifestyle, just like Yami Gautam.

Ingredients for Making Panjiri Ladoo

Wheat flour - 500 grams

Semolina - 60 grams

Dry coconut - 1 bowl

Dried fruit seeds - 10 grams

Cashews - 20 to 25 grams

Almonds - 20 to 25 grams

Jaggery - 150 grams

Ghee - 450 grams

Easy Recipe for Making Panjiri Ladoo

Take a pan and add a little ghee. Once heated, add the makhane (fox nuts) and fry until golden brown. Remove them from the pan and grind them into a coarse powder.

In the same pan, roast the semolina in ghee, then add the wheat flour. Mix well.

Add the ground makhane, desiccated coconut, cashews, and almonds to the flour mixture.

Finally, add the jaggery and mix everything thoroughly until well combined.

Once the mixture is ready, shape it into medium-sized laddus.

Enjoy these delicious and nutritious Panjiri laddus as part of your post-pregnancy recovery!