K'taka: Covid cases explode in Ballari, Mandya colleges

Ballari, Jan 24 As many as 37 Covid cases have been reported from Krishnadevaraya University in Nandihalli Post Graduation Center in Sandur taluk of Karnataka's Ballari district on Monday. According to University sources, the test results of many more students are yet to come.

The authorities have sealed a PG hotel in the campus following the Covid outbreak. Meanwhile, 40 Covid positive cases were reported from the Government Junior College in Srirangapatna town of Mandya district.

Authorities have said that four faculty members have also caught the infection. The college has been closed till January 26.

Overall, Ballari reported 904 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours and there are 5,773 active cases in the district. The district has seen 1,690 deaths so far.

Meanwhile, Mandya is one among the districts, which are registering more than 1,000 cases every day in the state. As many as 1,455 Covid cases have been reported since the last 24 hours against 520 discharges. The total active cases stand at 7,711. Till date there have been 661 deaths in the district.

The district reported spate of Covid cases last week after the return of thousands of devotees from Tamil Nadu who have gone on pilgrimage to Om Shakthi temple.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor