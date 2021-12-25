Lebanon reports highest daily spike in Covid cases since Aug

Beirut, Dec 25 Lebanon registered 2,119 Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the highest daily increase since August 11, the Health Ministry reported.

It has raised the total number of infections to 709,242 in the country, while the death toll from the virus went up by 16 to 9,012, Xinhua news agency quoted the Ministry as saying.

Assem Araji, head of Lebanon's Parliamentary Health Committee, urged citizens to follow the health precautionary measures during the festive season.

