Madhya Pradesh Dy CM asks health dept to prepare proposal for services under 'CM Care' scheme

Bhopal, Oct 23 Madhya Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla on Thursday chaired a review meeting of the state's Health and Family Welfare Department and issued necessary directions to the officials.

During review meeting, Shukla directed the department to take time bound action, including recruitment of doctors, and other medical staff and on every development takes place to meet the challenges in providing health services to the people in Madhya Pradesh.

The senior BJP leader, who is looking after the state's Health and Medical Education departments, instructed officials to assess the current availability of medical staff at government-run hospitals and send recommendation for further recruitment.

He also directed the Health and Family Welfare Department to prepare the proposal regarding the infrastructure and equipment required for treatment of cancer patients under the 'CM Care' scheme and sent it to the government for Cabinet approval as soon as possible.

Under the "CM Care Scheme," for patients suffering from serious ailments will be provided with facilities like cath labs and cancer treatment at the nearest hospital to their home. It also includes cashless medical treatment with a coverage limit of up to Rs 20 lakh for employees and Rs 5 lakh for pensioners.

"CM Care scheme will strengthen medical services at government-rum Super Specialty Hospitals are being established in different regions of the state. The services will be implemented first in Super Specialty Hospitals in Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Sagar and Rewa," Shukla said in statement.

During the meeting, Deputy CM Shukla also discussed the government's plan for establishing more Super Specialty Hospitals and to start special courses for medical staff. He directed Principal Secretary (Health) Sandeep Yadav to ensure that adequate specialist doctors are appointed in every hospital.

