Mamata takes credit for Centre’s move on GST on health and life insurance

Kolkata, Oct 19 West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday claimed credit for the reported move by the Union government on either withdrawal or modification of goods & services tax (GST) on health and life insurance products and policies.

"Our sustained efforts appear to be paying dividends – the Central Government looks like being further pressurised towards finally succumbing to our demands to withdraw/modify the unjust 18 per cent GST on health and life insurance products/policies," Banerjee said in a post on her official X handle.

In her post, the Chief Minister claimed that she had personally written to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman cautioning how the decision to keep 18 per cent GST on health and medical insurance would deter vulnerable individuals from securing or maintaining their insurance coverage.

"Now, the reported rollback move suggested by the Group of Ministers of the GST Council today is significant, though it is not coming out of goodwill. It is coming because of the relentless pressure from our side. Our leaders have stood firm against anti-people policies that would harm the common people. Our MPs have been fighting, and our Finance Minister fought very well in the Group of Ministers today," she asserted.

According to Banerjee, if the GST Council finally relents and accepts, it will bring much-needed relief to millions of families across the country.

"We remain committed to putting the people's interests at the forefront of every decision. We, however, anxiously wait to see the final shape and conditions of the eventual decision of the GST Council and we remain sentinels of people."

On August 2, the Chief Minister wrote to the Union Finance Minister Sitharaman seeking the withdrawal of 18 per cent GST on life insurance and health insurance policies and products. In that letter, she pointed out that the primary objective of life and health insurance is to provide financial security and support during unexpected times such as illness, accidents, and ultimately deaths. "These policies play a crucial role in ensuring that individuals and their families are able to cope with financial hardships during such challenging times," her letter read.

