Mental health of Aus youths improve after Covid lockdowns end

Canberra, Sep 15 The mental health and well-being of young Austral has improved following the end of Covid-19 lockdowns, a national survey revealed on Thursday.

Australian National University researchers published their latest Covid-19 Impact Monitoring Survey of more than 3,500 respondents, finding lower levels of psychological distress compared to 2021, reports Xinhua news agency.

More than two-thirds of respondents aged 18-24 the age group that lost the most life satisfaction during the pandemic reported their lives were better than 12 months ago.

"That does not mean that Australia has returned to pre-pandemic levels of well-being and mental health," study co-author Nicholas Biddle said in a media release, adding that life satisfaction was lower in August 2022 than it was in October 2019.

So far, the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases since the start of the pandemic has surpassed 10 million in Australia, the population of which is about 25 million.

