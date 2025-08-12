Mizoram has high HIV prevalence, says CM Lalduhoma

Aizawl, Aug 12 Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Tuesday stressed that as HIV/AIDS infected patients are present in many parts of the state, efforts must extend to remote villages and border areas.

The Chief Minister said that Mizoram is known for having strong HIV/AIDS awareness, yet the state still has a high prevalence of infection. He noted that despite good awareness levels, prevention practices are not being fully observed, and there is a need for innovative and impactful awareness initiatives.

Lalduhoma on Tuesday formally launched the intensified IEC (Information, Education, and Communication) campaign on HIV and the HIV test drive campaign 2025.

Noting that once infected, HIV has no cure, and the only safeguard is prevention, he said that to be able to protect oneself, one must be well-informed, which requires active and widespread awareness programmes.

For the year 2024–25, health officials reported that 68.13 per cent of new HIV cases were due to sexual transmission, while 29.25 per cent were caused by sharing needles among injecting drug users.

In Mizoram, 97.38 per cent of HIV infections are linked to sex and injecting drug use, the officials said.

According to counsellors at ICTCs (Integrated Counselling and Testing Centres), most people who test positive understand the modes of transmission and preventive measures but are unwilling to change risky behaviours.

The Chief Minister called for a shift in mindset, urging people to avoid drug use and unprotected sex, and encouraging those already infected to take responsibility and prevent transmission to others.

Lalduhoma called upon village leaders to cooperate with health workers and invited the Young Mizo Association (YMA), Mizoram’s biggest NGO, to help spread awareness in villages and through YMA programmes, particularly on avoiding the two main causes of HIV transmissions, unprotected sex and injecting drug use, which are contrary to Christian values.

Speaking on the occasion, Health Minister Lalrinpuii reaffirmed that HIV/AIDS remains a serious concern in Mizoram. She emphasised that despite the main causes being known, some people continue to engage in risky behaviours.

Lalrinpuii urged everyone to be aware of their HIV status and support prevention measures. Public participation, she stressed, is essential for the campaign to succeed.

The programme was chaired by H. Lalengmawia, Commissioner and Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, with a prayer led by Rev. C. Lalhungliana. Dr. Jane Rinsangi Ralte, Project Director, Mizoram State AIDS Control Society (MSACS), gave an overview of the HIV/AIDS situation in Mizoram.

According to an MSACS official, since 1990, Mizoram has recorded a total of 32,994 HIV-positive cases.

--IANS

sc/dan

