Mpox Threat: India Intensifies Airport and Border Screening for Positive Cases, No Infections Detected So Far

Following the World Health Organization's (WHO) declaration of Mpox as a Public Health Emergency, the Union Health Ministry has issued a directive for heightened vigilance at airports and border crossings. Although there have been no reported Mpox cases within the country, Sweden and Pakistan have detected cases outside Africa. To mitigate potential risks, the government has instructed officials at land ports along the borders with Bangladesh and Pakistan, as well as at all airports, to be vigilant for any signs of Mpox symptoms among international travelers.

This precautionary move follows a high-level meeting chaired by PK Mishra, the principal secretary to the prime minister. In response to the emerging threat, the government has designated Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, Safdarjung Hospital, and Lady Hardinge Hospital as key facilities for the management, isolation, and treatment of Mpox patients. Additionally, the Centre has mandated that all state governments establish similar designated hospitals within their regions. Enhanced surveillance and prompt detection measures are being emphasized to effectively manage and contain any potential Mpox cases.

Currently, 32 laboratories across the country are equipped to test for Mpox. The Health Ministry has emphasized the need for these laboratories to be prepared for the early diagnosis of the disease. Pakistan has reported three cases of Mpox to date. According to the Health Ministry, the virus has been identified as Clade 2b. There has been an increase in Mpox cases in the Democratic Republic of Congo, the epicenter of the outbreak, with approximately 16,000 cases recorded and 548 deaths reported so far.