Myanmar logs 2,467 new Covid-19 infections, 3 more deaths

Yangon, Feb 16 Myanmar reported 2,467 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, taking the tally of confirmed cases to 550,824, according to a release from the Ministry of Health.

It is the highest daily jump in more than two weeks since February 1, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the ministry's data.

The ministry said that a total of 30,770 lab samples have been tested on Tuesday and the daily positivity rate is 8.02 per cent.

The total death toll in the country has risen to 19,314 after three more deaths from Covid-19 were reported in the past 24 hours, the release said.

According to the ministry's figures, another 808 patients have been discharged from hospitals on Tuesday, bringing the total number of recoveries to 518,884.

Myanmar detected its first two Covid-19 positive cases in March 2020.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor