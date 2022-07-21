Myanmar reports 7,835 dengue fever cases, 31 deaths in H1

Yangon, July 21 Myanmar recorded 7,835 cases of dengue fever and 31 deaths in the first half of 2022, the state media reported on Thursday.

Most of the dengue fever cases were detected in the regions of Ayeyarwady, Yangon, Bago and Tanintharyi, and Mon state, Xinhua news agency reported quoting the report.

Deputy Health Minister Aye Tun on Wednesday urged health officials to raise awareness and work on fighting against mosquito-borne diseases including dengue fever and malaria.

Official data showed that the country detected 5,446 cases of dengue fever and 79,001 cases of malaria last year.

Dengue fever is a viral disease transmitted through the day-biting Aedes mosquito.

The Southeast Asian country reported 36 deaths from dengue fever last year.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor