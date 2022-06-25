National Health Authority to host hackathon series

New Delhi, June 25 The National Health Authority (NHA) will be hosting its first ever open-to-all hackathon series to drive ideation and innovations around the different building blocks in the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) ecosystem.

The series will begin with a hackathon 'Round 1: Kickstarting Unified Health Interface (UHI)' slated for July 14-17. The hackathon shall be focussed on the UHI, and would aim at mobilising the health start-up ecosystem in India and bringing together individuals and organisations to develop solutions through UHI.

Announcing the hackathon series, Dr. R.S. Sharma, CEO, NHA said: "India has enabled creation of some of the most efficient public delivery systems in the world, as has been witnessed through JAM and UPI, by breaking silos and unlocking network effects."

Sharma added further that the ABDM and UHI will enable the same for the healthcare ecosystem and this hackathon series will enable players to collaborate and build solutions which define the future of healthcare.

The hackathon will provide an excellent opportunity for innovators, data experts and developers from all over the world to collaborate and build innovative solutions for providing access to digital health services through UHI.

UHI is designed as an open network to enable the interoperable transaction of digital health services such as teleconsultation. Through UHI, patients can discover, book, conduct and pay for services offered by a variety of participating providers from any application.

