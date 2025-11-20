NCPEDP urges health insurance for disabled under Ayushman Bharat 

New Delhi, Nov 20 The National Centre for Promotion of Employment for Disabled People (NCPEDP) on Thursday urged for including persons with disabilities' health insurance under the flagship Ayushman Bharat scheme.

According to a white paper unveiled by the NCPEDP in the national capital, the advocacy group noted that 80 per cent of persons with disabilities in India lack health insurance.

The report exposed the deep systemic inequities that continue to deny approximately 16 crore Indians with disabilities equitable access to health insurance, both public and private.

"Even as the government expands Ayushman Bharat (PM-JAY) to cover all senior citizens aged 70 and above, persons with disabilities remain conspicuously excluded despite facing equal, if not greater, health vulnerabilities," said Arman Ali, Executive Director, NCPEDP. Ali called for the inclusion of persons with disabilities in Ayushman Bharat to ensure affordable and comprehensive health insurance.

“We have made it mandatory for all our schemes to be integrated with the Unique Disability ID (UDID) system,” added Manmeet Kaur Nanda, IAS, Additional Secretary, DEPwD, Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment.

Based on a nationwide survey, conducted between 2023 and 2025, of over 5,000 persons with disabilities across 34 states and UTs, the white paper reveals that applications of over 50 per cent of disabled people get rejected -- mainly patients with autism, psychosocial disabilities, intellectual disabilities, and blood disorders like thalassemia.

Unaffordable premiums, inaccessible digital insurance platforms, and a widespread lack of awareness of available schemes are other concerns.

Nanda called for a "strong convergence" with the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI), and the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD).

“Ayushman Bharat supports persons with disabilities, but it does not cover the full spectrum of health-related expenditures they face. While universal health coverage does not mean free health services for everyone, it must ensure equal access to quality and affordable healthcare,” added Indu Bhushan, Ex-Chief Executive Director, Ayushman Bharat.

The white paper called for the immediate inclusion of all persons with disabilities under Ayushman Bharat, without age or income criteria.

It also recommended enhanced coverage for mental health, rehabilitation, and assistive technologies; creation of a dedicated Disability Inclusion Committee within IRDAI.

