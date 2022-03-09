New Covid-19 cases in S. Korea soar to fresh high of over 3,40,000

Seoul, March 9 South Korea's daily Covid-19 cases soared to hit another high of more than 3,40,000 on Wednesday while voters went to the polls to pick a new President amid the fast spread of the Omicron variant.

The country reported a record high of 3,42,446 new Covid-19 infections, including 3,42,388 local cases, raising the total caseload to 5,212,118, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency.

The tally jumped from the 2,02,721 reported on Tuesday, Yonhap news agency reported.

Daily infections exceeded the 3,00,000 mark for the first time just a week after topping 2,00,000 on March 2. The previous record high was the 2,66,847 reported on Friday.

The accumulated Covid-19 cases also surpassed 5 million nearly 780 days after the first case was reported in January 2020.

