New Zealand reports 11,063 new community cases of Covid-19

Wellington, April 12 New Zealand has recorded 11,063 new community cases of Covid-19, the Ministry of Health said in a statement on Tuesday.

Among the new community infections, 1,984 were reported in the largest city Auckland, the Ministry added.

In addition, 47 new cases of Covid-19 were detected at the New Zealand border, Xinhua news agency reported.

At present, there are 622 Covid-19 patients being treated in New Zealand hospitals, including 23 people in intensive care units or high dependency units. The Ministry also reported 16 more deaths from Covid-19.

New Zealand has reported 784,285 confirmed cases of Covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

New Zealand is currently at the highest Red settings under its Covid-19 Protection Framework, during which indoor gatherings are limited to 200 people, with no limits for outdoor gatherings.

