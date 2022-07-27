New Zealand reports 8,730 new Covid community cases

Wellington, July 27 New Zealand recorded 8,730 new community cases of Covid, the Ministry of Health said on Wednesday.

There are now a total of 1,427 deaths confirmed as attributable to Covid, either as the underlying cause of death or as a contributing factor since the pandemic began in New Zealand, it said.

A total of 394 Covid cases have recently travelled overseas, Xinhua news agency reported.

Currently, 808 Covid patients are being treated in hospitals, including 25 in intensive care units or high dependency units.

New Zealand has reported 1,577,414 confirmed cases of Covid since the pandemic hit the country in early 2020.

New Zealand is currently under the orange settings of the Covid Protection Framework, where there is no limit for gatherings.

