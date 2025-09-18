NHRC seeks report on 'very bad condition' of govt health centre in MP's Jabalpur

New Delhi, Sep 18 The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken suo motu cognisance of a media report highlighting "very bad condition" of a government-run primary health centre (PHC) at Barela in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur.

According to the press report, although four doctors are posted at the health centre, none reportedly attend duty during the night.

Patients, particularly those injured in accidents, are often referred to the District Hospital even for first aid and basic treatment.

In some instances, the absence of doctors at the PHC has reportedly resulted in the loss of lives.

The report also said that the lack of night-time medical services makes it impossible to conduct medico-legal examinations for accident victims.

Police officials bringing patients for medico-legal examinations are forced to take them to the District Hospital, causing delays and unnecessary inconvenience in providing lifesaving treatment.

Taking note of the report, the apex human rights body said that the contents, if true, raise serious concerns of human rights violations.

The NHRC has issued a notice to the Madhya Pradesh Chief Secretary seeking a detailed report on the matter within two weeks.

Established under the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993, the NHRC, an autonomous statutory body, is an embodiment of India's concern for the promotion and protection of human rights.

Its primary role is to protect and promote human rights, defined as the rights relating to life, liberty, equality, and dignity of individuals guaranteed by the Constitution or embodied in international covenants and enforceable by courts in India.

The apex human rights body has the power to take suo motu (on its own motion) action based on media reports, public knowledge or other sources, without receiving a formal complaint of human rights violations.

