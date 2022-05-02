No fresh Covid-19 cases in Puducherry

Puducherry, May 2 Puducherry on Monday reported no fresh Covid-19 cases.

The total number of active cases in the territory stood at eight with one patient recovering from the disease.

While Mahe continues to be Covid-19 infection free area, Puducherry region has five cases, Yanam two cases, and Karaikal one.

The Union Territory has not reported any Covid deaths since February 26. Puducherry reported maximum facilities with 1,530, followed by Karaikal (264), Yanam (113), and Mahe (55).

Healthcare authorities of Puducherry have tested 22.34 lakh swabs of which 18.79 samples tested negative. A total of 16.87 lakh people were inoculated with Covid-19 vaccine - while 9.64 lakh people were administered the first dose, 7.02 lakh people were administered the second dose too.

Precaution dose or booster dose was administered to 20,624 people.

