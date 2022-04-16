'No need to worry at present': Sisodia amid rising Covid cases in Delhi

New Delhi, April 16 Amidst the rising Covid cases in the city, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Saturday that there is "no need to worry at present" and the government is monitoring the situation.

"No need to worry at present, Covid cases are rising but we're vigilant. There are only six Covid patients at LNJP hospital," he said.

The Deputy Chief Minister further said that instructions have been given to the schools to follow the protocol if cases are detected there. He added that particular class or wing will be shut if cases are reported in any schools.

Sisodia also appealed to the public to get vaccinated at the earliest.

Delhi government has on Friday announced that the precaution doses of Covid vaccines will soon be provided "free of cost" to the people at government hospitals.

Meanwhile, the positivity rate in the city has jumped to nearly four per cent. Delhi on Friday recorded 366 fresh Covid cases with 209 recoveries in the last 24 hours. However, for third consecutive days no Covid related death recorded in the city on Friday. The death toll continues to stand at 26,158.

