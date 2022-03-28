No new Covid cases in Puducherry for third straight day

Puducherry, March 28 The Puducherry Health department said that the Union Territory reported no fresh Covid-19 cases during the 24 hours ending on Sunday.

This is the third consecutive day with zero new Covid cases in the Union Territory of Puducherry, the health department said in a statement.

Health department Director G. Sriramalu said that 185 samples were tested during the past 24 hours and no fresh infection was detected.

There were no new Covid-related deaths during the last 24 hours, the health department said. The total death toll due to the virus in the Union territory stands at 1,962.

According to the Puducherry health director, there are four active cases and all are under home quarantine. The Test Positivity Rate is zero in the territory.

So far, the department has tested 22,22,747 samples across the UT since the advent of the pandemic and found that 18,72,402 samples were negative.

The territory has till date administered 16,31,669 Covid vaccines which comprise 9,45,637 first dose of vaccination and 6,72,174 second doses. The Union Territory of Puducherry has also administered 13,858 booster doses of vaccine.

