NZ reports 14,941 new community cases of Covid-19

Wellington, Feb 27 New Zealand reported 14,941 new community cases of Covid-19 on Sunday, said the Ministry of Health in a statement.

Among the 14,941 new community infections, 9,046 were in the largest city Auckland, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the ministry, .

In addition, there were 41 new cases of Covid detected at the New Zealand border, said the ministry.

There were 305 Covid patients in New Zealand hospitals, with five people being treated at the ICU or HDU.

The ministry also reported one more death due to Covid.

