NZ reports 49 new Covid cases

Wellington, Dec 31 New Zealand reported 49 new Covid-19 cases in the community on Friday, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 13,748.

Among the new infections, 22 were recorded in the largest city of Auckland, three in nearby Waikato, 19 in Bay of Plenty, one in Hawke's Bay and four in the Lakes, according to the Ministry of Health.

A total of 46 cases are being treated in hospitals, including eight in intensive care units or high dependency units, Xinhua news agency quoted the Ministry as saying.

To date, 95 per cent of eligible people in New Zealand have had their first dose and 91 per cent were fully vaccinated.

