Omicron variant tally rises to 34 in Tamil Nadu

Omicron tally in Tamil Nadu has climb up to 34 on Thursday, health minister M Subramanian confirmed, 33 news cases of Omicron variant. The first case was reported in the state was on 15 December 2021, a 47-year-old man who travelled from Nigeria and tested positive in Chennai.

Subramanian, said “We took up contact tracing and tested all his family members and contacts,”, he also added that 4,000 people traced, amongst them 91 tested positive for Covid-19. And 53 from them are returned from countries with the high risk of Covid.

He further said “The 33 new cases and the one old case with Omicron are from the 57. All of them are being treated in hospitals and they are doing well. There is no reason to fear.”



“...(those) admitted... are showing almost nil symptoms. There is no need to panic but we need the public cooperation to prevent this from spreading further" said Health secretary J Radhakrishnan.



Amid the rise in Omicron strict restrictions are also been followed by the states, Nashik in Maharashtra has also started "No vaccine, No entry" campaign from Thursday. People who have not taken a single dose of vaccine will not be allowed in the public places, said the officials.