Over 5cr teenagers in India get 1st dose of Covid vax

New Delhi, Feb 8 Over 5 crore of the total eligible beneficiaries in the 15-18 age group have received their first dose of vaccines against Covid-19. As per the CoWIN portal, a total of 5,93,36,861 youngsters have been so far administered the first dose of Covid vaccines.

Congratulating the youngsters on the occasion, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that the young India is fighting the pandemic with full vigour.

"Congratulations to the youth power. More than 5 crore youth in the age group of 15-18 got the first dose of the vaccine. Young India is fighting the pandemic with full vigour. Great going, my young friends!" said Mandaviya in a tweet.

The Health Minister in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday said that about 67 per cent teenagers in the age group of 15-18 years have been vaccinated so far.

"The vaccination drive is being implemented in a speedy manner. The future decision will be taken based on the expert group's suggestion," Mandaviya said on Tuesday.

He said that the current surge of Covid-19 cases in the country is showing a sustained declining trends. Responding to a question on alarming rise in the spread of Omicron variant of Covid-19 cases in the country, Mandaviya told the House: "Omicron is the dominant variant in the country presently. The current surge of Covid-19 cases in the country is showing a sustained declining trend since January 21."

India's vaccination drive against Covid-19 achieved another milestone as it crossed 170 crore mark on Monday. With the administration of more than 55.78 lakh vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 170.71 crore.

It includes 95,34,19,861 shots as first doses of vaccines, 73,88,08,713 second doses and 1,49,06,565 as precautions doses.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor