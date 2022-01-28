Over 60% in 15-18 age group administered first vaccine shot

New Delhi, Jan 28 Over 60 per cent teenagers in the 15 to 18 age group have received the first dose of Covid vaccine since the beginning of the drive for this age bracket on January 3.

"Young India Showing the Way! Congratulations to all my young friends who have got vaccinated. Over 60% teens of 15 to 18 age group have received the first vaccine dose," Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said in a tweet on Friday.

As per the CoWIN portal, as many as 4,49,50,095 teens in the country have been administered the first Covid vaccine shot so far.

According to an estimate, around 7.5 crore youngsters are eligible for vaccination.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor