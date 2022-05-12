Pakistan reports 90 new Covid-19 cases

Islamabad, May 12 Pakistan reported 90 new Covid-19 cases, the country's Health Ministry said on Thursday.

As many as 90 cases of Covid-19 were reported on Wednesday, Xinhua news agency reported.

The tally of infected people increased to 1,528,987 after adding the new cases, according to the data released by the Ministry.

A total of 30,376 people died from Covid-19 in Pakistan, with no more deaths on Wednesday, according to the Ministry's statistics.

On Wednesday, 19,692 tests for Covid-19 were conducted in Pakistan while the positivity rate stood at 0.46 per cent.

At present, there are 104 active cases who are in critical condition in the South Asian country.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor