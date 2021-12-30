Portugal breaks single-day Covid spike record

Lisbon, Dec 30 Portugal registered 26,867 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, setting a new single-day spike since the beginning of the pandemic in early 2020.

The cumulative number of infections has reached 1,330,158, the country's Directorate General for Health (DGS) said.

The DGS reported 12 Covid-19 fatalities, bringing the total death toll to 18,921, reports Xinhua news agency.

The most affected regions continue to be the capital Lisbon, Vale do Tejo and the north of the country.

Currently, 971 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, including 151 in intensive care.

Portugal is in the "red zone" of the DGS's risk matrix, and the incidence rate is 923.4 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

The Portuguese government has extended the Covid-19 restrictions until January 5.

To gain access to restaurants, parties, shows and other events, people must present proof of vaccination or a negative Covid-19 test.

