Portuguese FM tests positive for Covid-19

Lisbon, April 20 Portuguese Minister of Foreign Affairs Joao Gomes Cravinho said that he had tested positive for Covid-19.

Taking to Twitter, the minister on Tuesday said that his symptoms were "very mild" and he will spend the week on telework, Xinhua news agency reported.

"It serves as a reminder that the virus is still with us, and that we must remain vigilant," he said.

To date, Portugal has recorded more than 3.7 million Covid-19 cases.

