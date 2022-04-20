Portuguese FM tests positive for Covid-19

Published: April 20, 2022

Lisbon, April 20 Portuguese Minister of Foreign Affairs Joao Gomes Cravinho said that he had tested positive for Covid-19.

Taking to Twitter, the minister on Tuesday said that his symptoms were "very mild" and he will spend the week on telework, Xinhua news agency reported.

"It serves as a reminder that the virus is still with us, and that we must remain vigilant," he said.

To date, Portugal has recorded more than 3.7 million Covid-19 cases.

