Researchers find how seaweed antioxidants help in prevention of Parkinson's

Tokyo [Japan], August 6 : The neurodegenerative condition known as Parkinson's disease is transported by the loss of neurons that produce dopamine, a neurotransmitter essential for both motor control and cognitive function. The number of people with Parkinson's disease is rising quickly as the world's population ages. Reactive oxygen species overproduction damages neurones, which causes Parkinson's disease.

Because reactive oxygen species formation kills dopaminergic neurones, which control dopamine neurotransmitters, it must be suppressed. Since there is now just symptomatic treatment available, therapeutic regimens and preventative measures must be developed.

Fortunately, Associate Professor Akiko Kojima-Yuasa of Osaka Metropolitan University's Graduate School of Human Life and Ecology led a research group that has verified the physiological effect of Ecklonia cava polyphenols, seaweed antioxidants, on the prevention of Parkinson's disease.

In this study, two types of motor function tests were conducted using Parkinson's disease model mice that were orally fed the antioxidants daily for one week and then administered rotenone. Results showed that motor function, which was decreased by rotenone, was restored. There was also improvement in intestinal motor function and the colon mucosa structure, a special tissue that covers the colon.

Further, cellular experiments using Parkinson's disease model cells verified the biochemical interaction of the preventive effect of Ecklonia cava. Validation results showed that the antioxidants activate the AMPK enzyme (adenosine monophosphate-activated protein kinase), an intracellular energy sensor, and inhibit the production of reactive oxygen species that cause neuronal cell death.

"This study suggests that Ecklonia cava antioxidants may reduce neuronal damage by AMPK activation and inhibiting intracellular reactive oxygen species production," stated Professor Kojima-Yuasa. "It is hoped that Ecklonia cava will be an effective ingredient in the prevention of Parkinson's disease."

