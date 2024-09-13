RG Kar tragedy: Junior doctors seek intervention of President to ensure justice, meet demands

Kolkata, Sep 13 Junior doctors throughout West Bengal, united under the West Bengal Junior Doctors’ Forum (WBJDF), on Friday, have sought the intervention of President Droupadi Murmu, who had spoken out strongly over the ghastly rape and murder of a junior doctor at R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital last month, in resolving the continuing impasse over their unfulfilled demands.

"The gruesome nature of crime, the alleged attempts to cover it up, and the attendant atmosphere of fear woke the nation up to demand an impartial investigative process and a speedy, fair and rational trial," they said in an email to the President, a copy of which is available with IANS.

The email has also been sent to Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Union Health and Family Welfare Minister J.P. Nadda.

The junior doctors have given certain examples of alleged tampering of evidence in the case as well as deep-rooted corruption that has become rampant in West Bengal’s medical and medical education system.

"In view of these circumstances, the sense of deep mistrust and fear that we feel towards the authorities remain unalloyed so far, and we desperately implore that these noxious elements within the health system be weeded out to assure us a truly safe working" place, the email read.

The junior doctors have also highlighted the inadequate infrastructure facilities and security arrangements at the medical colleges in the state like the lack of police personnel for regular patrolling within the hospital premises, inadequate lighting at relevant areas, inadequate and malfunctioning locks and seals, and absence of any proper grievance redressal mechanism among others.

They also contended that women at such workplaces are particularly vulnerable, with instances like the lack of changing rooms and resting places, washrooms dedicated for female doctors and even the absence of Internal Complaints Committees.

"Your intervention in these trying times will act as a beacon of light to us all, showing us the way ahead out of the darkness that surrounds us," their appeal read.

President Droupadi Murmu had, last month, spoken out on the Kolkata incident.

In an article under her name titled 'Women’s Safety: Enough is Enough' with the subheading 'The recent spate of crimes against women should force honest self-introspection to uncover the roots of the malaise', the President revealed her outrage, and observed that such incidents tarnish the country's enviable record of women's empowerment, "of which she considers herself an example".

President Murmu observed that training in self-defence and martial arts is essential for all, particularly girls, "but that’s not a guarantee for their security as women’s vulnerability is influenced by many factors".

"Obviously, the full answer to that question can come only from our society. For that to happen, what is needed first of all is honest, unbiased self-introspection. The time has come when we as a society need to ask ourselves some difficult questions. Where have we erred? And what can we do to remove the errors? Without finding out the answer to that question, the half of our population cannot live as freely as the other half," she maintained.

The President particularly called out the mindset which objectifies women, but noted that it was not limited to India only. She also highlighted the collective amnesia which grips society once the initial shock of a heinous crime loses its impact.

