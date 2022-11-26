Russia reports 6,088 new Covid cases

Moscow, Nov 26 Russia registered 6,088 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the nationwide tally to 21,568,846, said the official coronavirus monitoring and response centre on Saturday.

The centre said the nationwide death toll increased by 53 to 391,789, while the number of recoveries grew by 5,088 to 20,977,854, Xinhua news agency reported.

Meanwhile, Moscow reported 1,212 new cases, taking its total to 3,252,652.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor