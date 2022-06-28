Serum Institute's Covovax approved for kids aged 7 to 11 years

New Delhi, June 28 India's apex drugs regulator, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), on Tuesday approved Pune-based Serum Institute's Covid vaccine Covovax for children aged 7 to 11 years, as per a source.

The source said that SII's Covovax vaccine has been approved for restricted emergency use in children aged 7 to 11 years subject with certain conditions.

On June 24, the DCGI's Subject Expert Committee had recommended emergency use authorisation to Covovax vaccine for use in children aged 7-11.

As per the source, the DCGI has also approved India's first indigenously developed mRNA vaccine against Covid-19 manufactured by Gennova Biopharmaceuticals for restricted emergency use for those aged 18 years and above.

The DCGI had approved Covovax for restricted use in emergency situations in adults on December 28 and in the 12 to 17 years age group, subject to certain conditions, on March 9.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor