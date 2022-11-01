Severe Covid-19 patients at greater risk of post-infection symptoms: ECDC

Stockholm, Nov 1 Individuals who are severely affected by Covid-19 may be at higher risk of post-infection symptoms, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) said.

In its latest report, ECDC added on Monday that "post Covid-19 symptoms appear to be more prevalent among patients from hospital settings when compared to community settings".

According to the report, a wide range of physical and psychological symptoms have been reported by individuals at least 12 weeks following a SARS-CoV-2 infection, Xinhua news agency reported.

Five post Covid-19 symptoms fatigue, shortness of breath, depression, headache and dizziness were found to be more prevalent among patients from hospital settings than those from community settings.

The report is based on studies conducted in the EU/European Economic Area (EEA), the UK, the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

It may assist policymakers and public health authorities in estimating the burden of post Covid-19 condition, and support the planning of rehabilitation services during the post-acute phase of the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, ECDC also emphasised that estimates regarding the prevalence of symptoms must be interpreted with caution, as most of the studies lacked comparisons with groups of non-infected people.

This "may lead to overestimation of symptoms specifically attributable to prior SARS-CoV-2 infection," ECDC said.

The agency stressed that there are still many unknown factors in terms of current and future risks to population for post-Covid-19 condition, in the context of increased levels of vaccination and hybrid immunity. ECDC therefore recommends additional large-scale studies.

