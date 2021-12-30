Shop owner in Delhi's Karol Bagh fined Rs 50,000 for opening shop on wrong day

New Delhi, Dec 30 A shopkeeper in central Delhi's Karol Bagh was on Thursday slapped a Rs 50,000 fine for violating Covid norms by opening a shop on 'Even Day', which led to a large gathering at the spot.

The challan was issued two days after the Delhi government imposed a yellow alert, in view of the rising Covid cases, under which restrictions included shops selling non-essential items being only allowed to open on an "odd-even" basis.

Karol Bagh's Sub-Divisional Magistrate issued the challan to Prem Singh, who runs the shop in Beedanpura area of the leading market.

The SDM, accompanied by Civil Defence volunteers, were on a surprise inspection when they caught Prem Singh running the shop on day he was not supposed to.

"Shop was found open on an Even Day. It was the reason behind issuing the challan. The challan was issued for Rs 50,000," said an official.

Shopkeepers have to follow the odd-even alternate day operations and restrictions imposed by the Delhi government. Buyers are also being asked to follow the anti-Covid protocols.

Meanwhile, the weekly market, fruit market and other markets were shut in Seelampur area of east Delhi for alleged violation of Covid norms, including functioning on the road side.

The Seelampur Fruit Market, Seelampur Police Station Road Market, C, D and F block Markets and Nehru Market have also been closed by the authorities till further orders, and only shops dealing in essential commodities will be allowed.

"It is necessary to take immediate and stringent action to curtail the spread of the virus and not to let any such place become a 'superspreader' site in larger interest of public," said an official.

