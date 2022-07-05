Singapore President tested positive for Covid

Singapore, July 5 Singaporean President Halimah Yacob declared on Facebook that she was just tested positive for Covid with mild flu-like symptoms.

"Thankfully, I have been vaccinated and boosted," she said on Monday evening. "I hope to recover soon and am sorry to have to miss the events this week," she was quoted as saying by Xinhua news agency.

Also on Monday evening, Singapore's Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin also said that he was tested positive for Covid-19.

"All good things must come to an end. My Covid-free days are over," he wrote in his Facebook post.

Local media reported on June 19 that Singapore's Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat had tested positive for Covid-19 while in Germany.

