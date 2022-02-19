Singapore reports 18,094 new Covid cases

Singapore, Feb 19 Singapore reported 18,094 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 on Friday, bringing the total tally to 551,519.

Of the new cases, 3,079 cases were detected through PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests and 15,015 through ART (antigen rapid test) tests, according to statistics released by the Ministry of Health, Xinhua news agency reported.

Among the PCR cases, 2,934 were local transmissions and 145 were imported cases. Among the ART cases with mild symptoms and assessed to be of low risk, there were 14,952 local transmissions and 63 imported cases, respectively.

A total of 1,458 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with 39 cases in intensive care units.

Seven death was reported from Covid-19 on Friday, bringing the total death toll to 937, the ministry said.

