Singapore reports 542 new Covid-19 cases

By IANS | Published: January 1, 2023 08:39 PM 2023-01-01T20:39:03+5:30 2023-01-01T20:50:06+5:30

Singapore, Jan 1 Singapore reported 542 new cases of Covid-19 on Sunday, bringing the total tally to 2,202,756. ...

Singapore reports 542 new Covid-19 cases | Singapore reports 542 new Covid-19 cases

Singapore reports 542 new Covid-19 cases

Next

Singapore, Jan 1 Singapore reported 542 new cases of Covid-19 on Sunday, bringing the total tally to 2,202,756.

A total of 76 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with two of them held in intensive care units, according to statistics released by the Ministry of Health, Xinhua news agency reported.

No new deaths from Covid-19 were reported on Sunday, leaving the total death toll unchanged at 1,711.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : Jan Jan Ministry Of Health Ministry of health and family affairs Turkish health ministry Saudi health ministry Union ministry of health New zealand ministry of health Israeli health ministry Ministry of health affairs Health ministry on twitter Uk health ministry