South Korea lifts last-remaining Covid mask mandate at hospitals

Seoul, May 1 Wearing masks at hospitals in South Korea is not a must anymore as the government downgraded the infection level of Covid-19 and lifted last-remaining antivirus regulations, according to a report on Wednesday.

As per the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters, the country will, effective from Wednesday, lower the four-grade Covid crisis level from the second-highest "alert" to the lowest "concern" in a move to fully return to pre-pandemic normalcy, Yonhap news agency reported.

The decision came more than four years after the country reported its first case of the new coronavirus on January 20, 2020.

Upon the move, mask mandates at hospitals and relevant facilities were completely lifted, and infection tests ahead of admission to nursing hospitals and other risk-prone facilities became a recommendation, rather than a must.

The government no longer fully supports Covid testing or hospitalisation costs, and patients need to pay for an oral antiviral pill, including Paxlovid.

The free vaccination programme continues to be available through the 2023-2024 season, which will later be limited to high-risk groups, such as senior citizens and those with immune-compromised health issues, the authorities said.

